Bell introduces BSURE: the Bell Security Unified Response Environment

Integrated, managed cyber security solution enables Bell Business Markets customers to protect their organizations against emerging threats in an era of rapid digital transformation

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced the launch of the Bell Security Unified Response Environment (BSURE), a new service that combines Bell's proven national security operations with industry-leading security technologies from Fortinet to provide Bell Business Markets customers with a robust 24/7 managed cyber security solution.

"Combining these key capabilities in our BSURE solution is a big win for Canadian organizations seeking to enhance control of their security operations in a transforming digital economy," said Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets. "With the unmatched security expertise of the Bell team and Fortinet's innovative technology, BSURE offers our customers an integrated, automated and fully managed solution that reduces risk to their infrastructure and critical data and the complexities of cyber security management."

BSURE integrates the resources of Bell's national Security Operations Centre with Fortinet's renowned security information and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software technologies. This combination both simplifies and enhances threat detection and management as businesses increasingly adopt new cloud technologies, embrace digitization with 5G and IoT, and extend their reach to meet the needs of their customers and remote workers.

"Fortinet is excited to further build on our longstanding relationship with Bell as they expand their customer offerings with the Fortinet Security Fabric," said Nick Alevetsovitis, VP Enterprise and Commercial Business, Fortinet Canada. "Bell's BSURE will be powered by Fortinet's FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR to provide customers a broad, integrated and automated security solution to protect them from threats and risks."

Proactively monitoring security environments for threats 24/7, BSURE analyzes and prioritizes alerts and uses automated workflows to trigger a coordinated rapid response to minimize organizational impact. BBM customers also benefit from BSURE's comprehensive management tools, 24/7 personalized support as well as self-service access to efficient reporting, and device-based pricing models for more predictive cost planning.

Bell Business Markets is Canada's leading provider of broadband network and wireless communications services to mid-sized and large business and government customers. Our team of more than 400 security experts maintain the highest levels of security certifications and industry best practices. End-to-end managed services simplify our customers' security operations while controlling costs with continuous 24x7x365 security operations centres. Advanced threat intelligence protects organizations against emerging threats with Bell's unique insight into the cyber security landscape, developed from industry and government threat feeds and enhanced with cyber analytics. For more information, please visit Bell.ca.

