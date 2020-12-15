MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting today, Bell is the first wireless provider in Canada to offer cellular service for Family Setup, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit Bell.ca/SmartwatchStandalone.

"We're proud to offer Family Setup, a powerful new way to keep our customers and all their family members connected," said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. "It's another great example of how we leverage Bell's leading mobile networks to support the latest, innovative products from Apple, and an ideal solution for family members without an iPhone to benefit from the communication, health, fitness and safety features of Apple Watch."

Apple introduces Family Setup in watch OS 7.2[1], bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone. For the first time, Apple Watch can be set up through a parent's iPhone, so kids can enjoy its fun and useful tools while parents have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. Kids and older family members using Family Setup will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan. Family Setup is available to Canadian customers with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3, and requires cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 6s or later.

Bell has also introduced a new Smartwatch Standalone plan to accompany Family Setup, enabling customers to have a dedicated phone number for Apple Watch. The new plan includes voicemail, unlimited nationwide calling, unlimited text and 1GB of data, all for $15 per month ($5 off with a limited time promotion). The plan also includes call display, call waiting, call conferencing, Voice over Wi-Fi and visual voice mail.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit Bell.ca/SmartwatchStandalone.

For more about Apple Family Setup, please visit www.apple.com.

______________________ 1 Not all features will be available if Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service.

