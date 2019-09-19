Bell expands LTE-M network coverage in the United States with AT&T

Enabling cross-border Internet of Things (IoT) access for Canadian businesses

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced an expanded reciprocal roaming partnership with AT&T to provide Canadian business customers access to AT&T's LTE-M network across the United States.

Bell was the first Canadian carrier to launch a 5G-ready LTE-M (Long Term Evolution, category M1) network in Canada, transforming the way Canadian businesses leverage Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The reciprocal agreement enables AT&T customers to roam on Bell's national LTE-M network in Canada.

"As the nation's leader in broadband network innovation, Bell is helping Canadian enterprises take full advantage of IoT applications to improve their operations and grow their businesses," said Nauby Jacob, Bell Mobility's Vice President of Products and Services. "Our expanded partnership with AT&T further enhances Bell's LTE-M leadership by providing our customers with network coverage throughout Canada and the U.S."

LTE-M supports low-power IoT applications with enhanced coverage, longer battery life and lower costs for IoT devices connecting to Bell's national network. Bell LTE-M supports a broad range of large-scale IoT innovations, including asset tracking, fleet management, smart sensors, smart city applications and municipal water system management.

"More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across international boundaries. Having access to the Bell LTE-M network across Canada will help them simplify deployments and scale their North American IoT plans," said Chris Penrose, President, Advanced Mobility and Enterprise Solutions, AT&T.

For more information about Bell's LTE-M network, please visit Bell.ca/LTE-M-Network. For more about Bell IoT solutions, please visit Bell.ca/IoT.

