Bell enters into a strategic engagement with the Vector Institute to advance artificial intelligence research and applications

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced it has entered a five-year strategic engagement with the Vector Institute, an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Bell's collaboration with the Vector Institute is part of its objective to remain at the forefront of technology and innovation in telecommunications services, and encourage the development of, and expertise in, new, emerging technologies right here in Canada. Bell has invested over the past decades in developing extensive data, analytics capabilities, and AI applications in multiple areas of its operations. The collaboration will help to continue accelerating the development and adoption of AI applications across Bell.

Tapping into Vector's diverse talent community and AI engineering capabilities to accelerate the application of advanced AI within Bell, is important for Bell's continued focus on innovation that will benefit its customers and Canadian industry in the years to come. This collaboration will enable Bell to be part of Vector's community of AI leaders in Canada.

"Bell is thrilled to collaborate with Vector and the work they're doing in developing new research and expertise in artificial intelligence in Canada. Fostering the development of new technologies within our borders helps Canadian industry, and in turn benefits Canadians. We are proud to help accelerate innovation in this field so that we can harness AI for applications at Bell."

- John Watson, Group President, Customer Experience, Bell

Bell has built an AI practice through developing in-house talent, forging relationships with universities, working with industry leaders, and engaging in partnerships with organizations like Vector. Bell currently has AI use cases applying to every line of business and continues to identify areas where machine learning can help improve the customer experience and operations.

"We are excited to welcome Bell as our newest industry sponsor. They are a highly engaged partner, and we look forward to working with them on several fronts, including talent recruitment. Together we hope to leverage AI and unlock new innovations for Canadian industry and ensure that all Canadians benefit from its transformative power."

- Garth Gibson, President and CEO, Vector Institute

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Vector Institute

Launched in 2017, the Vector Institute works with industry, institutions, start-ups, and government to build AI talent and drive research excellence in AI to develop and sustain AI-based innovation to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. Vector's Three-Year Strategy aims to advance AI research, increase adoption in industry and health through programs for talent, commercialization, and application, and lead Canada towards the responsible use of AI. Programs for industry, led by top AI practitioners, offer foundations for applications in products and processes, company-specific guidance, training for professionals, and connections to workforce-ready talent. Vector is funded by the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada through the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and industry sponsors.

Media inquiries

Vanessa Damha

[email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian

[email protected]





SOURCE Bell Canada