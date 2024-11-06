Bell divests in Canada to buy up American fibre optics network

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The union representing Bell workers questions the decision by Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. (BCE), to acquire American company Ziply Fiber following a year of devastating cuts in Canada.

"With the announcement of this purchase, Bell sent a message to Canadian customers and employees. The market that built this company is no longer a priority. Bell has spent the past year divesting from Canadian sports, cutting Canadian telecom jobs and hollowing out Canadian newsrooms to drum up the cash for this American acquisition," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

In an internal memo to Bell workers on November 4, the company shared that, "Bell and Ziply Fiber are a great fit. We share a similar culture, vision and long-term strategy… Ziply Fiber also shares our critical commitment to putting the customer first in everything we do."

"On the same day that the CBC shares the desperate complaints from Bell customers about underhanded fee increases, Bell claims to prioritize its customers? The company may not be, but Unifor members at Bell are committed to providing excellent services and growing with the company. We need Bell to include us in its vision for the future to do so," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

"Based on Bell's behaviour in Canada, I have a warning for workers at Ziply; when the dust settles from this deal, watch out for Bell's tendency to slash jobs," said Unifor National Secretary Treasurer. Len Poirier.

In early 2024 Unifor launched the Shame on Bell campaign to call on the company to stop its contracting out and offshoring of telecom jobs, stop slashing Canadian newsrooms and reduce dividend payouts to reinvest in employee wellbeing, infrastructure, and job security.

SOURCE Unifor

