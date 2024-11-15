Bell Craft workers reach tentative agreement after months-long negotiations

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor reached a tentative deal with Bell Canada in negotiations involving its Bell Craft unit spread across Quebec and Ontario.

"Members of this bargaining unit keep Bell in business by maintaining critical telecommunications systems," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "They show up to work united in their expertise and professionalism, and their bargaining team brought those same values to the table in this round of talks."

Unifor’s Bell Craft bargaining committee stands beside the Unifor sign during a break in negotiations | Les membres du comité de négociation des techniciennes et techniciens à Bell posent à côté de l’enseigne d’Unifor lors d’une pause dans les négociations. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The tentative agreement, reached November 13, 2024, is unanimously recommended by the bargaining committee. No details will be released until the tentative agreement is voted on by the membership at upcoming ratification meetings.

Unifor's Bell Craft membership includes approximately 2,900 workers, united by their 32 local unions in Ontario and Quebec. Bell Craft workers include technicians and testers and perform duties including cable repair for the Bell network, and maintenance and repair in the central offices of the network and business clients.

Unifor represents more than 19,000 telecommunications workers at BCE and its subsidiaries.

"I'd like to extend my congratulations to the membership and local leadership for reaching this agreement. Craft workers know how to get the job done well, and their bargaining team did just that," said Unifor National Secretary Treasurer Len Poirier.

"In the new year, thousands more Unifor members in telecom will also head to the table, bargaining to protect good jobs and a telecommunications system that serves the next generation of workers and Canadians," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Quebec and Canada, representing more than 320,000 members in all sectors of the economy. Unifor fights for the rights of all workers. It also fights for equality and social justice at home and abroad and aspires to bring about progressive change for a better future. In Quebec, Unifor represents nearly 55,000 members and is affiliated to Quebec's largest central labour body, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).

SOURCE Unifor

