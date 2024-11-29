Bell Craft workers ratify collective agreement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Craft and Services members voted to ratify a new collective agreement that secures more full-time work and wage increases.

"Contracts like this one show that Unifor and Bell can work together when the time is right," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Craft technicians came with some bold proposals on how to improve their working conditions, we may not have gotten everything we wanted, but this is a good deal that delivers equity and stability for technicians."

The new 4-year agreement has no concessions, and was reached on November 13, 2024, following months of negotiations between the union and the company. The contract includes a $4.80 per hour wage increase in all classifications over the lifetime of the agreement, which amounts to an s average $10,000 increase during that period.

The deal also supports new workers by reclassifying all current Regular Part-Time workers to Regular Full-Time status.

"This is a good deal for craft technicians, one that protects their work, shortens the wage scale, and delivers improvements on representation and benefits," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier. "I'd like to congratulate the Craft membership and look forward to continuing to build this momentum with the thousands more Unifor members who are set to negotiate with Bell in 2025."

Unifor's Bell Craft membership includes approximately 2,900 workers, united by their 32 local unions in Ontario and Quebec. Bell Craft workers include technicians and testers and perform duties including cable repair for the Bell network, and maintenance and repair in the central offices of the network and business clients.

The new collective agreement restored post-retirement benefits, coinciding with 600 retirement incentive offers to be announced over the life of the contract.

Improvements were also made to job security, boot allowance, shift differentials, per-diem, and disciplinary and grievances processes.

Unifor represents more than 19,000 telecommunications workers at BCE and its subsidiaries.

Unifor is the largest private sector union in Quebec and Canada, representing more than 320,000 members in all sectors of the economy. Unifor fights for the rights of all workers. It also fights for equality and social justice at home and abroad and aspires to bring about progressive change for a better future. In Quebec, Unifor represents nearly 55,000 members and is affiliated to Quebec's largest central labour body, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries in English please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or on cell at (416) 458-3307.; For media inquiries in French, contact: Unifor Quebec Communications Representative Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected].