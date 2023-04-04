Bell continues to champion customer experience with strong CCTS performance improvements

Mid-year report shows continued decrease in complaints for Bell, as complaints increase for major competitors

MONTRÉAL, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell welcomed the release of the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) 2022-2023 mid-year report earlier today. The report shows Bell as the only national service provider to experience a decrease in complaints during a period where complaints were up 12% year-over-year across the industry.

Mid-year report shows continued decrease in complaints for Bell, as complaints increase for major competitors (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

From August 2022 to January 2023, Bell experienced a 6% reduction in complaints, reducing its overall share to less than 15%. Bell's share of complaints have decreased by 16% year-over year, and an impressive 55% since the 2018-2019 mid-year report was published.

"Our continued improvements in CCTS results is evidence that Bell's strategy to champion the customer experience is working, even as complaints increase across the telecommunications industry overall. Our investments in our network, enhanced service and digital tools are clearly making a difference, as is our customer-first approach. I want to thank #TeamBell for their unwavering commitment to keep Canadians connected. I am extremely proud of our progress."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Bell continues to focus on serving customers on their terms, whether we're improving our award-winning self-serve functionalities, or improving internal tools and training that better support a whole-home service experience from our agents and digital applications. Over the past year, we've enhanced our outage notification tool and automated the provisioning of 50 GB hotspots for most customers with Bell wireless plans during prolonged internet outages. We have also introduced our self-serve Wi-Fi optimization tool and improved self-serve guides with step-by-step processes for same-day service activations, and expanded our "manage your appointment" application, offering more customers control over their service experience.

Quick Facts

Bell experienced a 6% decrease in consumer complaints, while complaints across the industry were up 12% year-over-year

Bell's share of customer complaints decreased by 16% year-over-year and have dropped by an impressive 55% since the 2018-2019 CCTS mid-year report was published.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Monte McAuliffe

[email protected]

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada