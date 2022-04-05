"Bell's strategy to champion customer experience is delivering results as evidenced again in today's CCTS mid-year report. Our continued customer-first investments in our network and digital tools are clearly resonating. The Bell team is more focused than ever on keeping Canadians connected and I am so proud of the progress we've made to deliver a stellar experience for our customers."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Over the past two years throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Canadians have depended on communications services more than ever for remote work and learning. To support customers during this time, Bell rapidly improved and expanded its digital sales and support self-service options, developing a multi-channel approach to its customer experience. Many customers now turn to Bell's digital options, including visiting MyBell.ca or the award-winning MyBell app to manage their account and service experience.

Bell has recently introduced new functionalities to make it easier for customers to manage their services from any digital channel. This past month, Bell launched an online tool, accessible via bell.ca or the MyBell app, that enables customers to check for outages and get updates on the current status of the Bell network in their area. In addition, we have made it easier for Bell customers who lost or no longer have their mobility device to temporarily suspend their wireless service in the self-serve tool. And, Bell customers who selected the device return option to purchase their mobility device, now have the ability to return their device, or trade-in online.

The MyBell app recently won a Gold Award at the 2022 AVA (Audio-Visual-Arts) Digital Awards in the Business category, recognized for its quality, resourcefulness and creativity.

Quick Facts

Bell had the largest reduction in consumer complaints among national providers

Bell customer complaints dropped 36% YoY

