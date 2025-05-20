Bell and Zoom are partnering to offer Workplace from Bell and Zoom, a unique suite of communication and collaboration services for Canadian enterprises.

Workplace from Bell and Zoom integrates leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools as a core functionality in all packages, delivering greater value for customers.

The partnership reinforces Bell's commitment to deliver best-in-class services and solutions that meet the productivity and collaboration needs of all Canadian businesses.

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell, Canada's largest communications company, and Zoom, a global leader in workplace communications, today announced a partnership to offer Workplace from Bell and Zoom, an open collaboration platform with AI Companion, available to Canadian enterprises exclusively through Bell. This relationship reinforces Bell's objective to provide innovative, reliable, and secure AI powered communication solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic work environment.

With its AI-first capabilities built-in to every product and not "bolted-on" to existing features, Workplace from Bell and Zoom empowers businesses with a variety of needs and levels of expertise. From organizations with limited technical proficiency seeking a simple, easy-to-deploy collaboration solution to those with dispersed employees requiring external calling capabilities and hybrid work support, Workplace from Bell and Zoom makes it easy to integrate and operate.

Launching exclusively for Canadian customers, Workplace from Bell and Zoom will complement existing Bell services, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly experience with a cutting-edge collaboration platform designed to boost productivity and collaboration. Key features include:

Simplified Communication across teams and departments with calling, integrated video conferencing, messaging, and file sharing.

across teams and departments with calling, integrated video conferencing, messaging, and file sharing. Enhanced Productivity with tools designed to improve workflow and collaboration.

with tools designed to improve workflow and collaboration. Flexible Workstyles that support hybrid and remote work models with seamless connectivity and communication tools accessible from any device.

that support hybrid and remote work models with seamless connectivity and communication tools accessible from any device. Robust Enterprise-grade Security designed to protect sensitive business information without compromising user experience.

designed to protect sensitive business information without compromising user experience. AI-First Capabilities (Zoom AI Companion), leading functionality included in all packages, to help users get more done, do better work, and strengthen relationships through task automation and enhancing overall productivity.

"Workplace from Bell and Zoom is an important milestone within our digital-first mission, elevating Bell's set of collaboration solutions for businesses across all segments and requirements. We've worked together to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools to empower Canadian customers with the seamless and secure communication and collaboration experiences they need to thrive in today's dynamic environment."

- John Watson, Group President, Bell

"This partnership with Bell represents a truly unique opportunity to bring the power of the Zoom platform to the Canadian market. We're excited to work alongside Bell to deliver a solution that's not only innovative but also specifically tailored to the needs of Canadian businesses. This collaboration sets a new standard for enterprise collaboration in Canada."

- Graeme Geddes, Chief Sales and Growth Officer, Zoom

"Workplace from Bell and Zoom will deliver significant productivity gains for Canadian businesses facing challenges with scalability and flexibility of communications tools. With 64% of Canadian organizations struggling in these areas, and 57% needing a platform that fully integrates calling, meetings, and messaging, this solution addresses a critical market need. Further reinforcing this, 76% of Canadian IT decision-makers prefer purchasing communications solutions from trusted telecom providers, making Bell Canada a natural choice."

- Elka Popova, VP and Senior Fellow, Frost & Sullivan

Workplace from Bell and Zoom powered by Canada's largest network with Bell, will be available nationally this year.

ABOUT BELL

Bell is Canada's largest communications company[1], providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

[1] Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

MEDIA CONTACTS

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)