352,000 spectators attended the race at Montréal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, making the Canadian F1 the second-best attended race of the season

New agreement keeps race in Montréal until 2035

Renewal also includes a long-term extension to Bell Media’s F1 media rights agreement

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada drew 352,000 visitors from across Canada and around the world to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend, making it the second-best attended race of this year's F1 season.

As the proud owner of Octane Racing Group, Bell Canada played a key role in bringing this world-class event to life. Bell's leading network infrastructure kept fans on-site connected throughout the event, while TSN and RDS brought the action to viewers at home with live and on-demand coverage.

The event's success was the result of strong collaboration between stakeholders, including le Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), la Société des transports de Montréal (STM), the City of Montréal, la Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau, Tourisme Montréal and the governments of Québec and Canada.

Enhanced signage, upgraded hospitality suites and new fan experiences helped improve logistics and created a smooth and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Bell also contributed to community safety and social impact, working alongside Octane and local authorities to ensure a safe environment for all.

Following the successful conclusion of the weekend, organizers announced a new agreement to keep the race in Montréal through 2035. This long-term agreement ensures that the city, the province and the country will continue to benefit from the economic dynamism of this international event for years to come. The agreement also includes a long-term extension to Bell Media’s Formula 1 media rights deal.

Quotes

"The Montréal Grand Prix is one of Canada's premier sporting events and, as the owner of Octane Racing Group, Bell is incredibly proud of the success of the 2025 edition. This year's event showcased the city's love of sport, its passionate fanbase and its ability to host world-class events. We look forward to continuing to build on this success for the years to come thanks to the new long-term agreement that will keep the race in Montréal for the next 10 years."

- Mirko Bibic, President & CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

"We are proud to confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will continue its annual stop in Montréal for another decade. This renewed agreement reflects the iconic status of our race and global reach. We will continue to build a Grand Prix that showcases Montréal, Québec and Canada at their best, with a clear strategy to elevate the event across sports, entertainment and technology. Thank you to our partners – the governments of Québec and Canada, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, Parc Jean-Drapeau and Formula 1 – for your continued trust. And thank you to our amazing team, whose passion brings this event to life each year."

- Jean-Philippe Paradis, President, Octane Racing Group Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada and SVP, BBM Sales and Wholesale

"As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix. Montréal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans, and I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through the 2035 season. I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today. I would also like to thank our incredible Canadian fans and look forward to creating more unforgettable moments in Montréal."

- Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

David Marcille

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)