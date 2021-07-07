High-speed Internet services now reaching more than 80% of homes and businesses including rural locations

Part of Bell's accelerated capital investment program driving the rollout of Canada's next-generation broadband network infrastructure

CLARINGTON, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Municipality of Clarington and Bell Canada today announced a major milestone in the rollout of Bell's advanced broadband networks in Ontario's growing Durham Region. Bell has now reached more than 25,000 Clarington homes and businesses with all-fibre high-speed Internet connections, and 5,000 rural locations with Wireless Home Internet service.

Fully funded by Bell, the project will deliver direct fibre connections to approximately 5,000 more locations this year, including Bowmanville, Hampton, Kendal, Leskard, Newcastle and Orono and Wireless Home Internet coverage to another 1,300 rural locations, increasing Bell's total broadband coverage to approximately 98% of Clarington residences and commercial locations.

"Bell has answered the call for greater connectivity for our residents. I want to thank them for the significant investments they have made and for the additional resources they will deploy throughout the rest of this year," said Clarington Mayor Foster. "Bringing direct fibre access and expanded wireless to our communities will increase the quality of life for many of our residents. In 2021, access to reliable, high-speed broadband is a necessity and with 98% coverage of our Municipality, Clarington will be well on its way. I look forward to continuing to work with Bell and other ISPs for expanded coverage and options."

With a positive investment climate reflecting federal support for infrastructure investment, Bell is investing up to an additional $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollouts of its next-generation fibre, Wireless Home Internet and mobile 5G networks. Supporting Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and long-term leadership in broadband communications, the accelerated investment is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital that Bell has typically invested in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year over the last decade.

"This project is a key part of Bell's accelerated national network rollout, and we are proud to partner with Clarington to deliver all-fibre Internet connections and Wireless Home Internet service to residents and business owners throughout the community," said Bell Senior Vice President Bruce Furlong. "We thank Mayor Foster and municipal staff for their help and cooperation in enabling a quick and efficient network rollout – at a time when it's become clear that fast and reliable connections are more important than ever."

The most advanced network technology of its kind, Bell fibre offers Internet consumer access speeds of up to 1.5 Gigabits per second. Bell's innovative Wireless Home Internet technology is specifically designed to bring high-speed Internet access to rural and remote locations that can't be served with fibre connections.

About the Municipality of Clarington

The Municipality of Clarington is a beautiful community that forms the eastern boundary of the Greater Toronto Area. Clarington is one of eight municipalities located in Durham Region. With a population of over 95 thousand people and growing, Clarington offers residents a blend of city living and rural charm. We are a large Municipality, covering an area of approximately 612 square kilometres. We have four major urban centres and 13 hamlets. Our residents enjoy waterfront trails alongside Lake Ontario, Greenbelt protected farmlands, and the natural beauty of the Oak Ridges Moraine. Clarington is a great place to live, work and raise a family.

About Bell

The Bell team builds world-leading broadband wireless and fibre networks, provides innovative mobile, TV, Internet and business communications services and delivers the most compelling content with premier television, radio, out of home and digital media brands. With a goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, Bell serves more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections across every province and territory. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.

Media inquiries:

Municipality of Clarington

Basia Radomski

905-623-3379 ext. 2214

[email protected]

facebook.com/MunofClarington

@ClaringtonON

Bell

Nathan Gibson

905-614-9596

[email protected]

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

[email protected]

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Bell's network deployment and capital investment plans as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, including its two-year increased capital investment program to accelerate the rollout of its fibre, Wireless Home Internet and mobile 5G networks, its business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Bell's capital investment and network deployment plans and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that its capital investment and network deployment plans will be completed or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The value of the planned investment assumes Bell's ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required sources of capital will be available with the result that the actual investment made by Bell could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of Bell's forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc. (BCE)'s 2020 Annual MD&A dated March 4, 2021, BCE's 2021 First Quarter MD&A dated April 28, 2021 and BCE's news release dated April 29, 2021 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.



SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

https://www.bell.ca/

