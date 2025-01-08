Bell TV will carry Flavour Network and Home Network as well as Global and a suite of Corus' news, drama and lifestyle TV networks across its Fibe TV and Satellite TV offerings

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell and Corus Entertainment announced today the expansion of a strategic, multi-year agreement for Corus networks to be distributed on Bell Fibe TV and Bell Satellite TV, including Corus' premier lifestyle networks, Flavour Network and Home Network.

Bell is one of the largest providers of video content in Canada through its Fibe TV and Satellite TV offerings. Bell subscribers can experience a suite of Corus networks, giving them greater choice in news and entertainment, and supporting the Canadian media ecosystem.

Flavour Network and Home Network deliver familiar faces from audience favourites like Top Chef Canada and Renovation Resort while offering viewers the latest new content in food, cooking, home design, décor and real estate. Viewers can also enjoy all their favourite U.S. shows like House Hunters International, Home Town, Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay and exciting new titles like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on these channels.

This agreement builds upon the prior launch of STACKTV, Corus' multi-channel streaming service, on the Bell Fibe TV app. STACKTV will also include Flavour Network and Home Network, giving Fibe TV app customers who subscribe to the service thousands of hours of exclusive hit comedy, drama, reality and lifestyle content.

Through this agreement, Bell is reaffirming its strategic imperative to deliver the most compelling content, offering its subscribers the content they want, when and how they want to watch it across multiple platforms. In addition to its own Bell Media programming, Bell is proud to support independent broadcasters, such as Corus, who are delivering innovative content for Canadians with made-in-Canada productions as well as the hottest international series.

"Bell is a firm supporter of independent content providers, like Corus, that deliver compelling content that audiences want. We're pleased to offer our Bell Fibe and Satellite TV customers the premier lifestyle networks in Canada, Flavour Network and Home Network, as well as a suite of Corus channels to inform, delight and entertain our customers for years to come."

- Payal Gabrani-Bahl, SVP, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"Ensuring Canadians have access to the best content available is our priority and as such Corus is thrilled to continue working with major distributors, like Bell, to bring viewers unparalleled premium Canadian and international programs including through our newest lifestyle brands Flavour Network and Home Network."

- Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment.

