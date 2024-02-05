Bell pure fibre ranked Canada's fastest Internet and Wi-Fi for the second time in a row according to Ookla®'s Q3-Q4 2023 Speedtest Awards report

Additionally, for the third year in a row, Bell 5G ranked Canada's fastest and best 5G network by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS)

New this year, GWS measured Canada's national 5G networks with 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, confirming that Bell's network (Bell 5G+) is Canada's fastest and best

Bell remains Canada's most awarded Internet service provider1

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -Today, Bell is pleased to announce recent top honours from leading analyst firms Ookla and GWS, awarding its fibre and wireless networks and together ranking them Canada's fastest. Bell pure fibre Internet was awarded fastest in Canada by Ookla in its Q3-Q4 2023 Speedtest Awards report2, with the report also ranking Bell pure fibre Wi-Fi as fastest in the country – both for the second time in a row.

Bell 5G, for the third consecutive year, was ranked Canada's fastest and best 5G network by GWS in its 2023 nationwide assessment of 5G networks3. New this year, GWS's testing included 3500 MHz network wireless spectrum and determined Bell 5G+'s network performance to be the fastest and best in the country.

Bell's superior fibre and wireless networks have revolutionized connectivity for Canadians. Bell pure fibre leverages the world's fastest Internet technology, enabling fast Wi-Fi speeds allowing customers to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously. Products like Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility and gigabit plus speeds, and Wi-Fi pods to extend the connectivity throughout the home are available and offer increasingly faster speeds and reliability. Bell 5G and 5G+ offers the latest in wireless network technology, delivering the fastest mobile speeds available in Canada today and allowing for crystal clear detail on the go, whether downloading and streaming high resolution videos, uploading content to share on social media, gaming or video calling.

For more details about Bell pure fibre Internet, please visit Bell.ca/Internet. To learn more about 5G and 5G+, please visit Bell.ca/network.

Quotes

"After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Bell pure fibre has been named the Fastest Internet in Canada by Ookla's Speedtest Awards. This prestigious award is given to fixed network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major fixed networks in their market for Q3-Q4 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Bell pure fibre for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers."

- Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis

"5G has matured and is no longer a nascent technology. It now plays a significant and integral role in Canada's mobile networks. As operators continue to invest in 5G spectrum and build out their networks, consumers will continue to benefit from new and improved services thanks to enhanced and faster network performance. While all of the major operators are making appreciable advances in their networks, Bell is leading the pack with the best and fastest 5G network."

- Dr. Paul Carter, CEO of Global Wireless Solutions

"I'm thrilled that Bell's fibre and wireless networks have been recognized once again as the fastest and best in the country. These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication that #TeamBell has put into building and supporting our superior networks, ensuring Canadians enjoy fast and reliable connectivity whether at home on Wi-Fi or on the go. Bell's networks truly are the backbone of Canada's digital economy and society. Our historic investments to build the fastest networks provide businesses and entrepreneurs with the digital infrastructure they need to innovate and create new economic opportunities for Canadians."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell

Quick facts

Bell pure fibre won Canada's fastest Internet for the second time in a row as indicated in Ookla's Q3-Q4 2023 Speedtest Awards report

Bell pure fibre ranked once again as Canada's fastest Wi-Fi according to Ookla's Q3-Q4 2023 Speedtest Awards report

Bell continues to be Canada's most awarded Internet service provider

Bell 5G ranked Canada's fastest and best 5G network for the third straight year by GWS

Bell 5G+ is Canada's fastest and best 5G+ network according to GWS

Bell secured the most 5G+ spectrum nationwide in the federal government's 3500 and 3800 MHz spectrum auctions, recently securing the acquisition of 939 3800 MHz spectrum licenses to enhance customers' digital experience nationwide

As of the end of 2023, Bell's 5G network is available to 86 per cent of Canadians, and 51 per cent of Canada's population has access to Bell's 5G+ network

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company4, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Most awarded Internet based on Bell competitive analysis. Bell awards include Ookla Q3-Q4 2023 Speedtest Awards; PCMag Best ISPs 2023: Canada, based on speed, price, coverage and customer satisfaction comparing major and overall Canadian ISPs from June 1, 2022 to June 27, 2023; and BrandSpark Most Trusted ISP 2023 and 2024. BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm. Winners were determined by a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, unaided answers to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. 2 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Fixed and Wi-Fi nationally aggregated Speed Score results for Q3–Q4 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 3 Based on a third party score (Global Wireless Solutions OneScore™) calculated using Bell wireless 5G network testing in Canada against other national wireless networks from April 12, 2023 to October 27, 2023. 4 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

