Bell has become a Managed and Professional Services strategic partner to provide support across Palo Alto Networks industry-leading, AI-powered security platforms.





Partnership underscores Bell's objective to provide innovative and comprehensive security solutions to businesses in Canada and is another step toward becoming the largest and most trusted Managed Security Services Provider in Canada .

MONTRÉAL and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Canada, Canada's largest communications company, and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today a strategic partnership that brings together Bell's expertise in Managed and Professional services with Palo Alto Networks industry-leading, AI-powered cybersecurity platforms. Building upon customer success and service development initiatives launched in 2023 , Bell will now offer a full suite of services across Palo Alto Networks three platforms, delivering comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats for customers in Canada.

Palo Alto Networks platformization approach unifies diverse security solutions into scalable platforms across network, cloud, and security operations. These platforms leverage automation and AI to deliver robust protection against cyber threats. Bell's deep bench of Managed and Professional Services experts, combined with Palo Alto Networks platforms enables 24/7 protection and secure connectivity through dedicated threat alerts and mitigation to stop and prevent malicious attacks. Businesses are empowered to achieve a unified security posture, enhance threat prevention, optimize operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Bell's Managed Services team will support the following Palo Alto Networks solutions:

Prisma Access - The industry's only security services edge (SSE) solution offering the most cutting-edge Zero Trust Network Access, (ZTNA 2.0), to protect the future of work with an easy-to-use, unified security product. Prisma Access delivers industry-leading security to dramatically reduce the risk of a data breach while offering an exceptional user experience.





- The industry's only security services edge (SSE) solution offering the most cutting-edge Zero Trust Network Access, (ZTNA 2.0), to protect the future of work with an easy-to-use, unified security product. Prisma Access delivers industry-leading security to dramatically reduce the risk of a data breach while offering an exceptional user experience. Palo Alto Networks NGFW - The first Next-Generation Firewalls with real-time inline security that help stop the most complex threats with AI-powered, cloud-based network security.





- The first Next-Generation Firewalls with real-time inline security that help stop the most complex threats with AI-powered, cloud-based network security. Prisma Cloud (CNAPP) - The Code to Cloud platform powered by Precision AI secures cloud-native applications and infrastructure, accelerating cloud adoption and helping to ensure security policy compliance.





- The Code to Cloud platform powered by Precision AI secures cloud-native applications and infrastructure, accelerating cloud adoption and helping to ensure security policy compliance. Cortex XSIAM - The leading AI-powered SOC platform that centralizes data and SOC capabilities — XDR, SOAR, ASM, SIEM to streamline security operations and accelerate and automate incident response and remediation.

The partnership underscores Bell's objective to provide innovative and comprehensive security solutions to businesses across Canada. Earlier this year, Bell announced the acquisition of Stratejm, leading provider of Security-as-a-Service and enhanced Managed Detection and Response services. The expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks further augments Bell's cybersecurity capabilities and is another step toward becoming the largest and most trusted Managed Security Services Provider in Canada.

Quotes

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Palo Alto Networks. In today's increasingly complex threat landscape, organizations need comprehensive security solutions that are backed by expert support. By combining Palo Alto Networks innovative technology with Bell's proven managed services capabilities, we can provide our customers with the peace of mind they need to achieve their desired security outcomes."

- John Watson, President, Bell Business Markets, AI and FX Innovation, Bell

"Bell's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns with our mission to provide the most comprehensive security solutions and protect our digital way of life. This partnership empowers us to deliver even greater value to our customers in Canada by providing them with the expertise and support they need to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape."

- BJ Jenkins, President, Palo Alto Networks

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Media contacts:

Bell: [email protected]

Palo Alto Networks: Jen Liles, [email protected]

Bell Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)