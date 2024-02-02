18-month applied collaboration focuses on using neural networks to leverage deep learning algorithms, improve business performance and customer experience and accelerate AI innovations using Cloud computing

Technical findings to be published in support of global AI advancement

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mila and Bell are pleased to announce an 18-month collaborative project to apply deep learning neural network algorithms to Bell's systems and data. Bell has made significant investments to develop extensive data analytics capabilities and AI applications in multiple areas of its operations, and this collaboration is the latest step in advancing its AI expertise.

Mila researchers will work alongside Bell's Machine Learning and AI teams to build on those investments by using cutting-edge deep learning neural network techniques to identify opportunities for improving business performance and customer experience.

These neural network deep learning models, inspired by the human brain, teach computers to recognize complex patterns in pictures, text, sounds and other data to produce accurate insights and predictions.

By advancing its understanding of deep learning AI techniques, Bell will continue to enhance its customer experience and accelerate its transition from a traditional telecommunications company to a technology services leader.

As part of the collaboration, Bell and Mila will write a paper highlighting their technical findings in support of global AI advancement.

Quotes

"Mila is very pleased to work with Bell and apply its renowned expertise in deep learning to the telecommunications sector. Through this collaboration, we look forward to combining Mila's research capabilities with Bell's extensive industry knowledge in order to highlight and harness AI's potential in this evolving field."

- Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice President of Mila.

"Becoming an AI leader is key to our transition from a traditional telco to a tech services leader. Working with a global leader like Mila right here in Montréal is a great opportunity for Bell to benefit from leading-edge researchers, advance our AI and Cloud expertise, further improve the customer experience and establish our role as a technology services leader."

- Michel Richer, SVP, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering & AI, Bell Canada

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is a research institute in artificial intelligence that now brings together over 1,200 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec .

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Geneviève Clément

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada