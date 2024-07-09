These acquisitions combine Canada's best network with tech and cloud services expertise to power up businesses

They accelerate growth and provide end-to-end AI-powered service solutions that enhance Bell's expertise in cloud services as a trusted partner

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell announced today that it has acquired leading technical services companies Stratejm and CloudKettle Inc., adding Professional and Managed Services expertise in cybersecurity and Salesforce to its existing capabilities. These acquisitions will advance Bell's strategy to be the leader in supporting medium and large organizations' digital transformations and automation through cloud services. Combined with Bell's pure fibre and 5g networks, enterprises will benefit from an exceptional and seamless AI-powered end-to-end customer experience.

Stratejm, based in Mississauga, Ontario and servicing Canadian and international customers, leverages AI through their end-to-end Security-as-a-Service solutions, real-time threat detection and response, and streamlining incident management processes, all supported by a vendor independent SOC2 Security Operation Centre. Stratejm has a long history of building innovative and customer-centric solutions, making them a trusted partner for organizations seeking industry-leading managed security solutions.

CloudKettle is a Professional Services provider based in Halifax, Nova Scotia operating within Canada and the US. As a Salesforce consulting partner, they bring deep expertise in Salesforce enterprise implementation, including integration of the platform leading data and AI capabilities through Salesforce Data Cloud, Industry Clouds, Marketing Cloud, Einstein 1, and Tableau.

These two acquisitions complement the 2023 acquisition of FX Innovation, a leading provider of end-to-end multi-cloud services, IT workflow automation solutions and cloud consulting services. FX Innovation supports the integration of applications within business environments in Canada and internationally. Today's acquisitions will enrich the range of capabilities available for customers to manage their public and hybrid cloud environments with the world's leading cloud providers. Customers now benefit from leading platform-centric expertise to drive productivity, resilience and security outcomes through deeply integrated IT systems and processes.

Both organizations will join BCE's group of companies, reporting to Guillaume Bazinet, Bell's FX Innovation CEO.

Quotes

"Supporting enterprises with their digital transformation and cloud strategy is our core priority at Bell Business Markets. Bell has become the trusted leader in delivering workflow automation and IT cybersecurity, supported by best-in-class acquisitions of entrepreneurs like Stratejm and CloudKettle. We look forward to working with and expanding this expertise as we create an unparalleled service experience for our customers. We offer truly comprehensive solutions for all tech and cloud services powering businesses."

- John Watson, Group President, Business Markets, Customer Experience & AI, Bell

"The FX Innovation team is excited to welcome Stratejm and CloudKettle Inc. to the Bell group of companies. Having joined Bell ourselves just a little over a year ago, I can attest to the exceptional strength of offerings created through this partnership. Bell has invested millions of dollars in the advancement of our platform and capabilities supporting the development of leading solutions for our customers, such as Service Bridge. Combined with the FX Innovation team's expertise in cloud services, we will create robust, synergized offerings for Canadian enterprises."

− Guillaume Bazinet, Co-Founder and CEO, FX Innovation

"Joining forces with Bell marks a significant milestone for Stratejm. This acquisition not only amplifies our capabilities but also allows us to leverage Bell's extensive resources and reach. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity solutions, and ensure our clients receive the highest level of protection and service. This is a powerful synergy that will enhance the value we bring to our customers and the market at large."

- John Menezes, President and CEO, Stratejm

"CloudKettle has a long history of working with Bell and we are excited to join forces. We are proud of the strength of our team's talent and expertise and the value we have brought to our customers. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver quality Salesforce and Revenue Operations services with even greater impact with Bell's scale and reach behind us."

- Greg Poirier, President, CloudKettle Inc.

Bell has been a champion of technology and innovation in Canada since 1880. Building on massive technological and communications infrastructure investments across Canada, Bell is an innovation leader, driven by the aspirations of our customers – whether these aspirations are transforming for growth, accelerating digital resiliency, unlocking innovation or securing and protecting their customers and employees.

Together with FX Innovation, these new acquisitions accelerate Bell's position as a tech services leader in Canada. For more in-depth perspectives from our executives, visit Expanding Managed Security and Workflow Automation with Stratejm and CloudKettle.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Salesforce, Data Cloud, Industry Clouds, Marketing Cloud, Einstein, Tableau and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

