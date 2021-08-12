"Bell is thrilled to work with the Canadian entrepreneurs at Tiny Mile to leverage the incredible speed and response time of Bell 5G and enable this innovative and timely food delivery option for their customers with mobile edge computing (MEC)," said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice President, Products and Services at Bell Mobility.

In the first phase of Tiny Mile autonomous delivery on Bell 5G, remote tele-operators will be able to pilot the robots more easily with 5G's faster sensor and video feed data response time. Tiny Mile will later implement Bell 5G and MEC service, moving computational power to the edge, providing ultra-low latency response and automating services like collision avoidance. Streaming data from multiple cameras and sensors on each robot will transmit to the edge with near instantaneous processing to guide the robot around pedestrians, moving objects or obstructions like potholes or poles.

"The Bell 5G network will enable our remote controlled robots to transmit large amounts of data with incredibly fast speeds – an important milestone in advancing the development of our autonomous delivery model – which is a perfect fit for us," said Ignacio Tartavull, CEO of Tiny Mile. "This will help to optimize our business delivery model with an improved solution to help our team do what they do best – deliver fresh restaurant meals to our customers."

Bell announced the launch of Canada's fastest 5G network last year, and last month announced a partnership with AWS to provide Wavelength Zones on Bell 5G for fast and efficient 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC). With Bell 5G, Tiny Mile and other edge innovators are able to access an unparalleled portfolio of services to build applications that require ultra-low-latency connectivity and improve operations.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

