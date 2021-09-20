"The multi-user augmented reality aspect of Paint Portal is a global first and Bell is thrilled to be the first carrier in Canada to power this exciting new feature with 5G," said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice President of Products at Bell Mobility. "This partnership is yet another example of how Bell 5G technology will enable new and unique ways for TikTok content creators to enhance their digital lives by sharing their stories, experiences and videos in new ways."

Best experienced with the faster speeds, higher bandwidth and lower latency of 5G, Paint Portal allows users in different locations to use AR brushes to paint together. Creators will simultaneously see their own environment and the 3D AR painting that they're co-creating in real time. Paint Portal videos work with TikTok's existing tools and effects, and users can add music, stickers and text to their masterpieces before posting to their TikTok accounts. Viewers can also reply to and remix (Duet, Stitch) the original video for additional engagement among friends and followers.

"TikTok is a home for creative self-expression. We're continuously evolving our in-app tools and effects to help our users create content that is entertaining and builds connection through community," said Mike Gubman, Head of Distribution Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, North America at TikTok. "Partnering with Bell Mobility to bring Paint Portal, our first 5G and multi-user AR effect to TikTok, showcases the innovative culture that's being driven by Canadians. We're excited to see all the creative ways this effect is brought to life."

#Bell5GPaintPortal Hashtag Challenge

In celebration of Paint Portal, Bell has partnered with Canadian creators @justinhopper, @kissyduerre, @dominosantantonio and @monikapilon to kick off #Bell5GPaintPortal, which launches on September 27 and will highlight all the creative ways the TikTok community can use the effect.

Known for his epic family pranks, creator Justin Hopper said, "The new paintbrush effect is so futuristic, it opens up a whole new level of creativity. I've never had so much fun pranking my dad in my life! I was able to draw and collab with other creators halfway across the world on the same screen too, which blew my mind. The laughs from drawing together through AR were priceless!"

Today's announcement is the latest innovation leveraging Bell 5G technology and follows the launch of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS and Bell's collaboration with Toronto AI company Tiny Mile earlier this year. Bell has also announced strategic agreements with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud to leverage the unprecedented speed, latency and bandwidth capabilities of Bell 5G to deliver a broad range of enhanced digital experiences.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media inquiries

Bell

Vanessa Damha

[email protected]

@Bell_News

TikTok

Miriam Fitting

[email protected]

Investor inquiries

Bell

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

https://www.bell.ca/

