Beijing 2022 Day 9 Preview: Canada to take on USA for Para ice hockey gold

Para Ice Hockey The next chapter in Canada's rivalry with the United States in Para ice hockey is set for 12:05 p.m. local / 11:05 p.m. Saturday ET, a date the Canadians have had marked on the calendar for four years. The two countries will duel for gold for the second straight Paralympic Games. In 2018, the Americans scored a last-minute goal in the final to force overtime, which they won to capture gold for their third consecutive Paralympic title. Since then, Canada has finished second to its southern neighbours at the 2019 and 2021 world championships and is hoping to turn that around in Beijing. Canada is searching for its first Paralympic title since 2006.

Para Nordic Skiing – Cross Country

After a week of individual races, Para nordic skiing is bringing its competitors together for the relays to finish the Games. Canada will be in contention in both the 4x2.5km mixed and open relays.

First up is the mixed relay at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. Saturday ET, with Canada selecting Collin Cameron, Emily Young, Mark Arendz, and Natalie Wilkie to race.

Then Brittany Hudak and Brian McKeever will team up for the open relay at 12 p.m. local / 11 p.m. Saturday ET, racing two legs each. The race is set to be six-time Paralympian McKeever's last at a Paralympic Winter Games and his chance at a 21st medal. He will ski with guide Russell Kennedy.

Combined, Canada's relay racers have added 13 medals to the country's total in Beijing so far. In PyeongChang, Canada won silver in the mixed relay and bronze in the open.

Para Alpine Skiing

The final races in Para alpine skiing in Beijing will be the men's slalom. Up for Canada are Brian Rowland in the sit ski event, and Logan Leach with guide Julien Petit in the vision impaired category. The first runs start at 8:30 a.m. local / 7:30 p.m. Saturday ET.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 13 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

CBC Late Night – 1:30 a.m. local

CBC Morning + Closing Ceremony – 6-10 a.m. ET / 3-7 a.m. PT

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

CBC Daytime – 1 p.m. local

Radio-Canada Closing Ceremony – 7:30-9:30 a.m. ET

Radio-Canada Daytime – 3 p.m. ET

Radio-Canada Closing Ceremony Encore – 11:05 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

