Para Alpine Skiing Canada's Para alpine skiers return to the slopes for the start of the technical disciplines, with the men taking their turn on Thursday in the giant slalom. In action for Canada will be standing skier Alexis Guimond, sit skier Brian Rowland, and Logan Leach alongside guide Julien Petit in the vision impaired category. Guimond won a bronze earlier in the Games in the Super-G. The first run gets underway at 8:30 a.m. local / 7:30 p.m. Wednesday ET followed by run two starting at 12:30 p.m. local / 11:30 p.m. Wednesday ET.

Wheelchair Curling

Team Canada will conclude its grueling round-robin schedule with a game against Norway at 9:35 a.m. local / 8:35 p.m. Wednesday ET. Mark Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen, Jon Thurston, and Collinda Joseph take a 6-3 record into the final day, currently good for third place. A win against Norway would ensure them a place in the semifinals.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 10 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

CBC Daytime – 3 p.m. local

CBC Late Night – 12:30 a.m. local

Radio-Canada – 1 p.m. ET

Radio-Canada – 11:05 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

MEDIA RESOURCES: Resources to cover the Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team, including athlete bios, flash quotes, photos, and video highlights, are available at Paralympic.ca/beijing-2022-media.

