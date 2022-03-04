Beijing 2022 Day 1 Preview: Canadian Paralympic Team set to begin competition

Para Alpine Skiing Canada's Para alpine skiing team, including 2018 medallists Mollie Jepsen, Mac Marcoux, Alana Ramsay, and Alexis Guimond, will contend in the downhill races. Canada will have three entrants in the women's standing event – Jepsen, Ramsay, and Michaela Gosselin – and two in the men's visually impaired classification – Marcoux (with guide Tristan Rodgers) and Logan Leach (with guide Julien Petit). Rounding out the team is men's standing skier Guimond and sit skiers Katie Combaluzier in the women's division and Brian Rowland in the men's. Marcoux is the defending gold medallist in this event, but it will be his first race of the 2021-22 season, having returned from injury to compete in Beijing. Jepsen holds a bronze in this event from 2018. Racing starts at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Friday.

Para Nordic Skiing

The first event in Para nordic skiing is the six-kilometre Para biathlon race. Seven Canadians will be competing, starting with the three sit ski athletes – Collin Cameron and Derek Zaplotinsky in the men's race and Christina Picton in the women's starting at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET Friday. They will be followed by their teammates in the men's and women's standing classification – Mark Arendz, Natalie Wilkie, Emily Young, and Brittany Hudak at 12:15 p.m. local / 11:15 p.m. ET Friday. Both Cameron and Arendz were multi-medallists in Para biathlon four years ago.

Para Ice Hockey

Round-robin play begins in Para ice hockey, with Canada set to take on its biggest rival in the sport – USA. Led by captain Tyler McGregor, flag bearer Westlake and now six-time Paralympian Billy Bridges, Canada will look for a strong start to the tournament. Canada, who lost to the USA in the gold medal game four years ago, is currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind the Americans. Game time is 1:05 p.m. local / 12:05 a.m. ET.

Wheelchair Curling

Team Canada, including flag bearer Forrest and skip Mark Ideson, will kick off its wheelchair curling campaign with two games. The squad opens against reigning Paralympic and world champions China at 2:35 p.m. local / 1:35 a.m. ET. At the 2018 Games, Canada captured bronze, ending on a high note after falling to China in the semifinals. Next up, Canada will challenge Switzerland at 7:35 p.m. local / 6:35 a.m. ET. The Swiss finished 12th at the 2021 world championships to Canada's fifth place.

A total of 48 athletes will be competing for Canada in five sports at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 4-13.

