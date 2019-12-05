Become a Volunteer - THIS is Winterlude!

Be part of a seasoned volunteer team dedicated to a successful Winterlude

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, invites residents of Canada's Capital Region to join the team of volunteers at Winterlude, which will take place January 31 to February 17, 2020.

There are all sorts of opportunities that let you contribute, based on your skills, experience, and availability. Meet new friends, answer people's questions, welcome the artists, do crafts with kids or slip into the character of your favourite Ice Hog!

The Canadian Heritage Volunteer Centre provides great support and training for volunteers. Join the team and help give people of all ages an experience to remember.

See our website for the complete list of Winterlude volunteer opportunities and their descriptions. For questions please call the Canadian Heritage Volunteer Centre at 819-956-2626 or email pch.benevoles-volunteer.pch@canada.ca.

Quote

"On this International Volunteer Day, I'd like stress how important the contributions of volunteers are to the development of our communities and the success of our endeavours. I encourage everyone to join the Canadian Heritage volunteer team. A unique and rewarding experience awaits you!"

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

More than 800 volunteers take part in Winterlude each year. They are essential to the success of this major winter festival in Canada's Capital Region.

Canadian Heritage hosts an appreciation night for all volunteers and offers a Winterlude thank-you souvenir for those who give at least 12 hours of their time.

