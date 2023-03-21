BURFORD, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and owned retail paint brand, unveils its 2023 Exterior Colour of the Year, 'Western White' (WSC38-0) – a calming, pacific neutral that draws influence from the undertones of Canada's western red cedars, lending it both a timeless and contemporary look.

Western White (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

As a harmonizing neutral that quietly interacts with its surroundings, 'Western White' holistically complements outdoor elements such as natural wood, stonework, and lush landscapes. Equally stunning as a classic trim accent or a subdued colour blanketing a modern farmhouse, 'Western White' plays as well with neutrals as it does bolder hues.

"Transforming the look of your home can be as simple as a fresh coat of stain or paint," said Darryl Allen, Private Brands Creative Manager, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "'Western White' breathes new life into aged homes or modern architecture by complimenting a wide range of colours."

Exclusively available at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada, 'Western White' leads 14 additional exterior paints and stains in BeautiTone's 2023 Exterior Colour Trends. Inspired by Canada's natural elements, the palette includes: 'Canadian Cedar' (WST38), a semi-solid wood stain with orange undertones; 'Pacific' (WSC57-9), a deep sea blue solid stain; and 'Porcupine Caribou' (NPC19-4), a warm-toned exterior paint teetering between brown and grey.

For more information on BeautiTone's 'Western White' or supporting trend colours, visit your local store or learn more at homehardware.ca.

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The Division distributes a full range of private brand products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980 and, by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone is available at BeautiTone.ca.

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

