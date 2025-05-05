Canadian Telecommunications Association shares steps individuals can take to minimize internet and mobile connectivity disruptions during storms and emergencies

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada marks Emergency Preparedness Week from May 4–10, the Canadian Telecommunications Association is reminding Canadians of the importance of preparing to stay connected during severe weather events and emergencies.

Be prepared. Stay connected. www.telecomprepare.ca (CNW Group/Canadian Telecommunications Association)

From May 4 through June 28, the Association's Be Prepared. Stay Connected campaign will provide essential tips and best practices that individuals, families, and businesses can take to minimize internet and mobile phone service disruptions resulting from power outages and severe weather. The campaign directs Canadians to visit telecomprepare.ca for a full list of emergency preparedness tips.

"Canada's telecommunications providers continue to invest heavily in strengthening their networks against the growing impacts of climate change and severe weather events," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "However, power outages and other events that cause physical damage to infrastructure can disrupt services. By taking a few simple steps, Canadians can help stay connected and keep critical lines of communication open during emergencies."

Among other preparations, the Association's Be Prepared. Stay Connected campaign encourages Canadians to:

Charge devices in advance of incoming storms and keep spare batteries or portable chargers on hand.

of incoming storms and keep spare batteries or portable chargers on hand. Keep your home modem and router powered during outages with a backup power source, such as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device.

during outages with a backup power source, such as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device. Limit non-essential mobile use during outages to conserve battery power and reduce network congestion.

during outages to conserve battery power and reduce network congestion. Stay informed by following public safety alerts and updates through multiple trusted sources.

For complete details and more emergency preparedness tips, visit www.telecomprepare.ca.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Telecommunications Association

Media Inquiries: Canadian Telecommunications Association, Nick Kyonka, [email protected]