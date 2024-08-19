The campaign features digital ads on The Weather Network app and website, as well as on other popular digital platforms. The campaign also features a series of print ads in The Globe and Mail and The National Post, as well as regional newspapers in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and parts of Western Canada most affected by recent wildfires.

"The reality of climate change is evident in the increasing intensity and frequency of severe weather events across Canada, making it crucial for Canadians to be proactive in preparing for potential disruptions to vital services," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association. "While our members are committed to reinforcing and maintaining network infrastructure, power outages and other unforeseen challenges arising during these events can potentially impact telecommunications services. By following the best practices found at telecomprepare.ca, such as having a reliable source of backup power for home internet equipment, Canadians can enhance their ability to stay connected when it matters most."

Key recommendations for consumers include:

Before a storm:

Monitor the weather closely and be prepared to receive emergency alerts.

and be prepared to receive emergency alerts. Fully charge your devices and consider investing in a backup power supply for essential communications equipment like modems, routers, and phones.

and consider investing in a backup power supply for essential communications equipment like modems, routers, and phones. Assess your phone service's dependency on home power and plan for alternatives if necessary.

During a storm and immediately after:

Conserve battery life by lowering screen brightness and turning off non-essential features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

by lowering screen brightness and turning off non-essential features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Reduce network congestion by using text messaging or email for communication and limiting phone calls to emergencies only.

by using text messaging or email for communication and limiting phone calls to emergencies only. Avoid data-heavy activities like streaming or large downloads on mobile networks to maintain network availability for critical communications.

When calling 9-1-1:

Use a landline if available to ease the burden on mobile networks.

to ease the burden on mobile networks. Be patient when making emergency calls, as connections may take longer due to increased network traffic.

as connections may take longer due to increased network traffic. In case of connection issues, wait a few seconds before redialing and try removing the SIM card if necessary to access alternate networks.

For more information, visit www.telecomprepare.ca.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

