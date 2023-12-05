BDC Square Vancouver: a new networking space for entrepreneurs to make powerful connections

"Peer-to-peer connections can go a long way in developing entrepreneurial skills and building a strong business community," said Jean-Philippe Ménard, Senior Vice President, British Columbia and North, BDC. "I am proud we are offering a space that will bring this community together, fostering more collaboration, and ultimately driving B.C.'s economy forward."

Vancouver's BDC Square is in The Stack, a Zero-Carbon and visually striking high-rise in the centre of Vancouver's business district. Entrepreneurs are at the very heart of what BDC stands for, and so the bank created a space just for them, to network, learn and share ideas.

BDC Squares in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver all aim to showcase the Canadian entrepreneurial ecosystem—and to encourage collaboration and peer-to-peer learning amongst entrepreneurs. The multifunctional spaces are open Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and have a capacity to host events for up to 125 attendees.

For more information or to book an appointment with us:

• By phone: 1-888-463-6232

• By email: [email protected]

• Our address:

BDC Vancouver Business Centre

1133 Melville Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 4E5

