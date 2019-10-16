BCE congratulates George Cope and Calin Rovinescu on being named top CEOs by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business

Bell CEO Cope honoured as Corporate Citizen of the Year; BCE Director and Air Canada CEO Rovinescu named Strategist of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Globe and Mail's Report on Business today announced that Bell Chief Executive Officer George Cope has been named Corporate Citizen of the Year and BCE Director and Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu as Strategist of the Year in its annual CEO of the Year award feature. They're among the 5 Canadian CEOs selected this year based on corporate leadership, innovation, vision and social responsibility.

"BCE is very proud that George and Calin were named among Canada's top business leaders by Report on Business, and I offer heartfelt congratulations to them both on behalf of our entire team," said Gordon Nixon, Chair of the BCE Board of Directors.

"George has re-energized Bell as Canada's communications leader and sparked unprecedented action in mental health with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, while Calin has led Air Canada to unprecedented heights, including record financial performance and continued recognition as the Best Airline in North America. At the same time, their dedication to delivering for our shareholders, customers and communities have made them invaluable contributors to the BCE Board of Directors."

George Cope has served as President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada and as a BCE Director since July 2008. Mr. Cope has announced that he will retire in January 2020 after 14 years with Bell, and will be succeeded in the chief executive role by Chief Operating Officer Mirko Bibic.

Mr. Rovinescu has served as President and CEO of Air Canada since April 2009 and as a BCE Director since April 2016. He is also a member of the Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Pension Fund Committee.

The other top leaders honoured by Report on Business are Dani Reiss, President and CEO, Canada Goose (Global Visionary of the Year), Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO, Lightspeed (Innovator of the Year) and Susan Senecal, CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada (New CEO of the Year). All 5 honourees will be featured in the December 2019 issue of Report on Business magazine, available in print on November 29. More information on the winning CEOs and the CEO of the Year program can be found here.

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Launched in 2009, the Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the year. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

