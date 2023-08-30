BC COURT CERTIFIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST KIMBERLY-CLARK FOR RECALLED FLUSHABLE WIPES

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Slater Vecchio LLP is pleased to announce that a class action on behalf of individuals who claim to have suffered personal injury after using Kimberly-Clark's Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes has been certified by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

In reasons released on August 28, 2023, the Court found the plaintiff had met the requirements under British Columbia's Class Proceedings Act for their action to be certified on behalf of individuals who claim to have suffered personal injury after using wipes recalled by Kimberly-Clark.

The plaintiff filed this lawsuit after Kimberly-Clark recalled its flushable skin care wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020 and September 14, 2020 after some of these wipes were found to have been contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that can cause serious infections. Individuals with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to being infected by Pluralibacter gergoviae.

Certification is the stage of a class action proceeding where the court determines whether a case should proceed as a class action. Class actions allow a group of individuals with similar claims to be rep-resented collectively in a single lawsuit. The certification process does not make determinations on liability or damages.

If you suffered personal injury as a result of using Kimberly-Clark's Cottonelle Flushable Wipes or Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, you may be entitled to compensation.

For further information: Mary Vecchio, [email protected]