Bayshore's Specialty Rx Infusion Clinics Achieve Accreditation from Accreditation Canada

Professionals from Accreditation Canada made site visits to engage with Bayshore's team members, volunteers, patients, and their families for a better understanding of specialty infusion care processes. The evaluation covered Bayshore's adherence to national standards of excellence, the implementation of necessary safety procedures to minimize harm, and thorough evaluations through questionnaires regarding the workplace, culture of patient safety, governance operations, and client experiences.

Bayshore's infusion clinics are designed to deliver specialized treatments in a comfortable and controlled environment, ensuring the highest quality of care. The team of expert nurses are committed to offering personalized services, from complex medication administration to comprehensive patient support, all aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of those they serve.

Bayshore's partnerships with leading healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies are crucial in facilitating access to the latest treatments and therapies. These collaborations enable them to stay at the forefront of medical advancements and ensure the patients benefit from cutting-edge care.

Bayshore is pleased to achieve this recognition from Accreditation Canada and committed to meeting and exceeding these standards to provide the highest level of care and safety for its 350,000 patients across the country. By achieving accreditation, Bayshore demonstrates its ongoing quality improvement efforts and its alignment with the best practices in the healthcare industry.

"I am immensely proud that Bayshore's network of infusion clinics has achieved accreditation from Accreditation Canada, marking a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to the highest standards of nursing care. This achievement is a testament to our skilled and devoted nurses, whose dedication to quality care and patient safety is at the heart of our success."

- Kate Lawrence National Director, Specialty Rx Nursing Services, Bayshore Specialty Rx

"This accreditation is a demonstration of our clinical excellence and our commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based, and safe patient care. It signifies the impact we have on the well-being of our patients and highlights the importance of maintaining the highest standards in healthcare."

- Maureen Charlebois

Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer, Bayshore HealthCare

"Achieving this accreditation is a significant accomplishment for Bayshore. Not only does it validate the exceptional efforts of our healthcare professionals, but it also reflects our commitment to going above and beyond in every aspect of our services. This is an important milestone that is the result of several years of preparation and work. Congratulations to all the teams involved!"

- Karl Frank

Executive Managing Director, Bayshore Specialty Rx

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and is one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

