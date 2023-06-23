Bayshore's Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer wins prestigious RNAO Leadership award

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is pleased to announce that its Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer, Maureen Charlebois, has won a significant Leadership award from the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO).

The RNAO Recognition Award for Leadership in Nursing Administration is given to a Registered Nurse who provides exemplary nursing leadership by acting as a change agent, resource, and mentor within their professional setting. The award winner also actively collaborates with healthcare teams to enhance patient care through the development and implementation of innovative and creative strategies. RNAO's Recognition Awards are presented every year to honour/celebrate nurses and other individuals and groups who have made valuable contributions to RNAO's mission of advocating for the nursing profession and health care in general.

Maureen has served as Bayshore's Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer since 2020 and has 34 years of experience in nursing leadership at the organizational, provincial, and national levels. She has also been recognized for developing high-performing integrated teams, building strategic partnerships, and leading large-scale transformations. Additionally, Maureen has extensive experience in implementing global best practices in the adoption of digital technologies across clinical environments nationally.

"Maureen's commitment to her work has been evident from the outset, and this leadership award from the RNAO serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication to our clients, patients, and employees," says Stuart Cottrelle, President, Bayshore HealthCare. "Maureen has been an integral part of the Bayshore team and has contributed immensely to our success. Her passion and drive have been a source of inspiration to her colleagues, and everyone at Bayshore is grateful for her guidance and leadership especially through the COVID-19 pandemic."

"On behalf of RNAO, I am thrilled to join Bayshore HealthCare in congratulating Maureen Charlebois for being selected as this year's Recognition Award winner for Leadership in Nursing Administration," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Maureen is a leader who has held senior executive positions at local, provincial and national health organizations. Her dedication to develop holistic and client-centred solutions for improved health outcomes is tremendous, and her extensive experience in implementing digital technologies across clinical environments is second to none. We look forward to celebrating Maureen's accomplishments at our 98th Annual General Meeting."

"I am incredibly thankful to the RNAO for this honour," says Maureen. "As a nurse at the core, I take pride in bringing more attention and awareness to the invaluable role that nurses play in our society. I look forward to continuing my work to ensure that all nurses and other members of the healthcare team are recognized and celebrated as they deserve."

The theme for this year's Annual General Meeting – Change through Unity and Action – provides attendees with an opportunity to reflect on the past year's learnings and look ahead at opportunities to improve the nursing profession for the current and next generation of nurses.

To learn more about the RNAO Recognition Awards, please click here.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About RNAO

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media Contact: Patrick Callan, Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Relations, Bayshore HealthCare, [email protected]; Madison Scaini, Communications Officer/Writer Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) 1-800-268-7199 ext. 274 416-408-5645 [email protected]