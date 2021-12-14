Bayshore HealthCare unveils new app for mobile health care workforce

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - With 85% of it 16,000 employees working in home and community health care across Canada, Bayshore Healthcare has designed a user-friendly app to improve the employee experience of its mobile health care workforce.

The new app, One Bayshore, enables seamless communication across the organization and provides mobile health care workers with access to important information at their fingertips. Each year, Bayshore staff delivers patient-centred home and community health care services to 350,000 Canadians.

"I'm not very tech-savvy at all and the app is so easy to set up and to use. Everything I need is right there as soon I open the app. As someone who is on the go visiting clients in their homes throughout the day, being able to sign into my shifts using the app definitely saves me a lot of time," said Cheri Heywood, Personal Support Worker, Bayshore.

One Bayshore empowers mobile health care workers to view their work schedule, access clinical tools and employee resources, manage their password, view digital pay stub and read the latest company news. Employees can also engage in discussions with their local office, participate in peer-to peer recognition and more—all from their mobile device. The app was built by Bayshore Digital – an innovative team of in-house digital architects – who worked closely with frontline staff to ensure the app meets their needs.

"It's a handy way for our busy frontline staff to connect with their local office from wherever they are, easily find tools and resources, and to keep up with what's happening around Bayshore," said Dheeraj Paul, Director of Business Transformation, Bayshore. "The Bayshore Digital team is looking forward to rolling One Bayshore out across the organization and incorporating invaluable feedback from our colleagues into updates of the app to ensure it is constantly evolving to meet their needs."



One Bayshore leverages adaptable technology found in the Bayshore Digital Experience Platform (Bayshore DXP). Bayshore DXP is a launch pad to support the evolution of a suite of digital home health care services that will enhance the experience for patients, clients, caregivers, families and employees. It also enables Bayshore to partner with health care organizations and industry stakeholders across Canada on innovative digital initiatives by supporting ease of integration.

"By providing One Bayshore to our staff, we are not only improving lines of communication, but we are also helping the larger Bayshore family better connect with each other," said Stuart Cottrelle, President of Bayshore. "We've been building towards this goal for over two years and are excited to introduce the app to our employees."

One Bayshore is available for download to all Bayshore employees via the App Store and Google Play.

About Bayshore HealthCare



Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With locations across the country, including 82 home care offices, 14 pharmacies and 100 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 16,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media contact: Patrick Callan, Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Relations, [email protected], 416-770-1676

Related Links

https://www.bayshore.ca/

