Bayshore HealthCare to Implement AI-Driven Health Solutions

The Patient Segmentation Model, powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), will categorize patients according to their health conditions and care requirements. Meanwhile, the Adherence Forecasting Model will leverage predictive analytics to forecast patients' medication adherence trends.

"Through AI, we're not just predicting patient needs; we're actively shaping a future where every individual receives the right care at the right time, enhancing the quality of life for all Canadians," says Stuart Cottrelle, President of Bayshore HealthCare.

These trailblazing solutions are set to optimize the patient journey and boost medication adherence across Bayshore's vast network, catering to over 350,000 patients nationwide. Harnessing the prowess of AI, these solutions can effectively segment patients and anticipate adherence issues, facilitating personalized care pathways and timely interventions. Bayshore is excited to work with industry AI and Patient experience experts from Deloitte Canada and Architech, separately to enable us to bring this solution to reality along with leveraging Manifold's novel behavioural and socio-demographic data to generate a 360 view of patients.

"We are excited to work with Bayshore HealthCare in their transformative endeavor, leveraging our expertise to allow Bayshore to drive innovation and shape the future of specialty healthcare delivery in Canada. I am excited about leveraging AI to allow Bayshore to identify at-risk patients and provide tailored interventions to improve medication adherence which is intended to reduce the burden on the Canadian healthcare system," Arslan Idrees, Partner at Deloitte.

This project is supported by a generous investment of $1.9 million from SCALE AI, taking the total investment to $6.3 million. As Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, SCALE AI identify cross-sector collaborative projects and provide funding and support to help Canada stay ahead of the AI curve.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in the application of AI within the healthcare sector. At SCALE AI, we are proud to support initiatives that not only push the boundaries of technology but also bring tangible improvements to patient care. These AI-driven health solutions exemplify our commitment to fostering innovation that truly makes a difference in the lives of Canadians," says Julien Billot, CEO of SCALE AI.

Leveraging the principles of Human-Centred Service Design, the Bayshore Digital team collaborates closely with patients and caregivers to design digital healthcare solutions that offer world-class experiences.

"We're excited to announce the integration of advanced AI models into our ecosystem. These models will enhance patient segmentation, identify at-risk individuals due to discontinuation, and allocate clinical resources more effectively. These improvements will not only increase operational efficiency but also significantly improve patient outcomes. Our dedication to innovation ensures we deliver precise and personalized care, transforming the healthcare experience for everyone," says Dheeraj Paul, Director of Business Transformation at Bayshore HealthCare.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About SCALE AI ( scaleai.ca )

As Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, SCALE AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and contributes to developing a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem. Based in Montreal and funded by the federal government and the Quebec government, SCALE AI works with more than 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other players in the field of AI. The organization develops programs to support investments in companies that implement real-world applications of AI and encourage the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, all while facilitating the development of a highly skilled workforce.

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

