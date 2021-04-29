Bayshore HealthCare to expand nursing support for northern communities

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore), one of Canada's leading home and community care service providers with more than 350,000 clients across the country, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a multi-year staffing contract as the primary Nursing and Midwife provider to Nunavut's Department of Health.

As primary provider Bayshore will work in partnership with the Government of Nunavut to stabilize and significantly increase the amount of high-quality community health relief support services it provides to Nunavut's three regions. Bayshore has been one of Canada's premier providers of health care staff in remote and isolated communities for more than 20 years through its Northern Staffing program.

Bayshore's Northern Staffing program enables nurses, midwives and nurse practitioners to perform primary care, advanced clinical assessments, mental health and midwifery services in hospitals, long-term care facilities and patient homes on temporary assignment in northern, rural, remote, isolated, and semi-isolated Inuit and First Nations communities.

"We believe each and every one of us has the ability to create special moments and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of those we care for, work with and in our communities," said Stuart Cottrelle, Bayshore HealthCare President. "Northern nursing is a demanding and rewarding opportunity for personal and professional growth. Nurses work closely with diverse northern communities providing care to everyone from newborns to elders."

Bayshore currently has several nursing opportunities available in Nunavut, including:

Home Care Nurse

Community Health Nurse

Nurse Practitioners

Public Health Nurse

Mental Health Nurse

Licensed Practical Nurse/Registered Practical Nurse

Midwife

Bayshore provides nurses and midwives with a comprehensive orientation, including cultural training curriculum and enhanced infection prevention health and safety training in adherence to territorial and federal COVID-19 legislation. Nurses and midwives will receive placements for four to six weeks, fully-paid travel assignments, competitive compensation, diverse assignments and flexible schedules.

For more information, please visit www.bayshore.ca/services/government/northern-opportunities/northern-nursing or contact Chantal Matte [email protected] (613)-662-0698.

About Bayshore HealthCare :

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With over 100 locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 81 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 13,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across four business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), and CAREpath (health care navigation program with focus on oncology and chronic disease management). The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006.

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media contact: Patrick Callan, [email protected], 416-770-1676

Related Links

http://www.bayshore.ca

