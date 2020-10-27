Bayshore HealthCare Partners with Amazon to Donate 1,000 Fire Tablets to Seniors in Need

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare, one of Canada's leading home and community care service providers with more than 350,000 clients across the country, has partnered with Amazon to donate 1,000 Fire Tablets to help support isolated seniors, through their Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living charitable division.

According to Statistics Canada, the impact of social isolation and loneliness on health and wellbeing is a public health issue, with an estimated 525,000 Canadians aged 65 and older who are feeling socially isolated, based on the Canadian Community Health Survey – Healthy Agingi.

Moreover, seniors with health conditions may have a greater need for social support during the COVID-19 pandemic than their healthier counterparts. This group may be at a greater risk of low social support during the pandemic due to social distancing measures implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Seniors who lived alone, seniors who resided in urban areas, senior men, and immigrant seniors were somewhat less likely to have high levels of social support than their counterpartsii.

"Social isolation and loneliness are big challenges for seniors, which have heightened because of the COVID-19 pandemic," says John Lawrence, Director of Bayshore Foundation. "Our mission is to make a difference in the community by providing compassionate care and empowering seniors. We are proud to partner with Amazon on this initiative to help support seniors and ease their loneliness."

As part of this campaign, Bayshore will be donating Fire Tablets through a number of charitable community organizations that support isolated seniors including the University Health Network and Cyber Seniors, as well as other organizations supporting seniors. The tablets can be used to stay in touch with family and friends, who seniors may not be able to see in person because of COVID.

The University Health Network will use the Fire tablets for patients in Toronto Rehabilitation Institute who are unable to visit with family members, and for patients and caregivers to use through their libraries. Cyber Seniors will provide the tablets to seniors in Ottawa, Mississauga and Niagara Region through their intergenerational social activity and learning program that teaches seniors how to use the internet, as well as provides seniors with support, companionship, and connection.

"We support Bayshore's mission to provide care and empower seniors," said Marc Whitten, vice president Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "We hope our donation of Fire HD 8 tablets helps continue that mission and provides aging Canadians new ways to stay entertained and connected to loved ones during these challenging times."

Bayshore HealthCare also has a number of other initiatives supporting isolated seniors during COVID-19:

About Bayshore HealthCare :

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With over 100 locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 81 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 13,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across four business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), and CAREpath (health care navigation program with focus on oncology and chronic disease management). The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging reclaim or maintain their independence. As a national charity, we support local charities that provide the tools, programs and services needed to empower these individuals. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006.

__________________________

i https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/200617/dq200617d-eng.htm

ii https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/45-28-0001/2020001/article/00007-eng.htm

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media contact: John Lawrence, [email protected], 905-822-8075 ext 32801