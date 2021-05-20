Bayshore HealthCare named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 15th straight year

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - For the 15th year in a row, Bayshore HealthCare has earned inclusion on Deloitte's list of the Best Managed Companies in Canada. Bayshore also received the highest designation, Platinum status, for the ninth consecutive year. The Best Managed designation recognizes Canadian-owned and managed businesses for their demonstration of strategy, capability and commitment to achieving sustainable growth.

"The real key to our success is Bayshore's hard-working employees who, from coast to coast, demonstrate a caring and compassionate attitude and whose goal is to make a real difference in the lives of people we serve," said Stuart Cottrelle, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "I am proud to say that this has been our collective goal for over 50 years and never more critical to Canadians than during this very tough year, for all of us."

Applicants to the Best Managed program are evaluated by an independent judging panel on overall business performance, including leadership, strategy, core competencies and cross-functional collaboration throughout the organization. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," says Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With locations across the country, including 65 home care offices, 13 pharmacies and 81 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 14,500 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006.

