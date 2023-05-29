Bayshore HealthCare Launches Vantage, a Remote Patient Monitoring Service to Transform Healthcare Delivery

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) has launched an innovative remote patient monitoring (RPM) program designed to improve patient outcomes, enhance healthcare delivery, and streamline communication among healthcare providers.

Built in collaboration with Microsoft and using the power of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Vantage is a cloud-based solution that allows healthcare providers to monitor patients' health remotely, provide timely interventions, and reduce avoidable hospital readmissions and emergency department visits. The Vantage platform is built on the HL7 FHIR data model, ensuring seamless interoperability with existing healthcare infrastructure.

Supported by Bayshore's clinical team, Vantage is more than an RPM software solution. Bayshore's dedicated nurses closely monitor a patient's progress, engage with their caregivers and circle of care, and respond to any changes in a patient's condition in a timely manner.

"With Vantage, we're addressing some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, such as staffing shortages, patient accessibility, and the cost of care delivery. Our remote patient monitoring solution is a crucial step forward in transforming healthcare for the better," said Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer, Bayshore HealthCare.

The Vantage platform offers a wide range of features and benefits for patients, caregivers, hospitals, as well as home and community care providers, including:

Streamlined remote and in-person patient onboarding

Easy-to-use mobile app and medical devices

Single point of contact for clinical and technical support

The ability for caregivers to monitor their loved ones' progress

Electronic referral and patient progress monitoring

Customizable care plans and goals

Seamless integration with existing healthcare systems

"Vantage is a game-changer for the healthcare industry. By empowering patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers with real-time health data and tools, we're making it easier for them to collaborate, make informed decisions, and create better patient outcomes," said Dheeraj Paul, Director of Business Transformation, Bayshore HealthCare.

"Vantage is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, making significant contributions to transforming healthcare delivery in Canada," said Peter Jones, Healthcare Industry Lead, Microsoft Canada. "We take pride in our collaboration with Bayshore HealthCare and in bringing Vantage to providers across the country. Together, we are empowering healthcare teams with innovative tools to improve patient outcomes and drive better healthcare experiences."

Vantage leverages adaptable technology found in the Bayshore Digital Experience Platform, a new launching pad that facilitates the evolution of a suite of digital home healthcare programs and services to support people living with chronic diseases. This platform also allows Bayshore HealthCare to partner with healthcare organizations across Canada on innovative digital initiatives by supporting ease of integration.

For more information about Vantage or to schedule a demonstration, visit http://Betteroutcomes.health or contact [email protected] .

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging to reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca/

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media contact: Patrick Callan, Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Relations, [email protected]