Bayshore HealthCare - Integrated Care Solutions Division Awarded "Accredited with Commendation" by Accreditation Canada

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is proud to announce its Integrated Care Solutions (ICS) division has achieved Accredited with Commendation status from Accreditation Canada following its first-ever accreditation assessment. Integrated Care Solutions offers three unique services under its division: the Neurological Rehabilitation Institute of Ontario (NRIO) residential homes program, Transitional Care Units (TCU) program, and a community-based program (At-Home/Community). This designation recognizes Bayshore's strong performance in patient safety, quality care, clinical excellence, learning and innovation and in health care leadership.

TCUs are designed to bridge the gap between acute care and long-term recovery, ensuring clients receive appropriate support during this critical phase. The At Home and Community program partners with governments and hospitals to implement bundled care programs and deliver in-home care services that support integrated, client-centred funding models to facilitate seamless transitions from hospital to home and improve overall care continuity. The NRIO program offers brain injury-focused care to those living with a traumatic brain injury in residential facility setting.

"The accreditation with commendation recognition from Accreditation Canada underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality care tailored to the needs of Canadians," said Kevin Webster, President, Bayshore HealthCare. "It reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams across the country, who consistently prioritize the well-being and dignity of those we serve."

Accreditation Canada is an independent non-profit that accredits healthcare and social service organizations in Canada and internationally. Its programs promote continuous quality improvement through evidence-based standards and external peer review. Organizations voluntarily undergo an Accreditation Survey, where surveyors conduct on-site audits and evaluate them against numerous criteria to determine accreditation status.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition level from Accreditation Canada, which reflects the collective focus on person-and-family-centered care and adherence to established national standards," said Anita Fitches, Executive Managing Director, Integrated Care Solutions. "ICS acknowledges this achievement as an indication of its teams' efforts to provide safe, reliable, and high-quality care to clients throughout Ontario."

Accreditation Canada Surveyors conducted an in-depth audit through interviews with leaders, staff, clients/patients, and community partners and performed on-site assessments during patient/client interactions to assess compliance across key standards: Leadership, Medication Management, Infection Prevention and Control, Home Care Services, Residential Homes for Seniors, Healthcare Staffing, and Service Excellence.

From this survey, ICS achieved a 98% compliance with Required Organizational Practices (ROPs), 93% compliance in "High" Priority criteria and 96% compliance in "Normal" Priority criteria across its three programs. This performance reflects a rigorous assessment against more than 2,000 evidence-based criteria for delivering safe, high-quality care.

"This accreditation milestone underscores Bayshore's leadership in providing a high quality learning environment to promote the well-being of our employees which in turn improves organizational performance, satisfaction and the best possible care and outcomes for all patient's/clients, their families and communities," said Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing and Clinical Officer, Bayshore HealthCare. "It demonstrates our teams passion in providing high quality evidenced informed person centered care to make of difference in the lives of those we serve."

Surveyors highlighted the organization's:

Passionate and committed front-line staff

Strong community and patient/client/resident partnerships

Strategic investment in technology to improve access and enable innovative service delivery

Spirit of curiosity and innovation, demonstrating nimbleness in adapting to evolving client and system needs

Comprehensive onboarding and orientation processes for fostering staff competence and confidence in delivering safe, high-quality care.

Furthermore, the Neurological Rehabilitation Institute of Ontario (NRIO), At-Home/Community, and Transitional Care Units (TCU) programs were recognized for their strong dedication to providing individualized, holistic care that aligns closely with the mission, vision, and values of ICS.

The Bayshore ICS Patient Experience Program received commendation for its comprehensive approach to client-centered care, as well as its proactive involvement of clients and families in care planning and decision-making. ICS was also acknowledged for its evidence-based decision-making practices, utilizing data and business intelligence to drive quality improvement initiatives, enhance safety, and inform program development.

