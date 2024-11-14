Bayshore HealthCare Announces Sponsorship of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare, a leading provider of home and community health care services in Canada, is proud to be an official partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing in British Columbia.

The Invictus Games, an international sports event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and Veterans, aligns with Bayshore's dedication to supporting the health and well-being of individuals living with physical challenges and experiencing mental illness.

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. (CNW Group/Bayshore HealthCare)

"We are honoured to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and the incredible competitors who will be participating," says Kevin Webster, President, Bayshore HealthCare. "The resilience and determination of our service members and Veterans embody the spirit of overcoming adversity. This resonates deeply with our mission at Bayshore to enhancing quality of life, dignity and independence of all Canadians."

The Invictus Games offers an extraordinary experience for competitors and their Family and Friends as they continue their recovery journey, while also serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many others facing similar challenges. This year will include the first-ever winter-hybrid games, incorporating both winter sports and core Invictus Games sports designed for competitors.

"As a retired Navy captain and proud member of the Bayshore team, I am deeply moved by our partnership with the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. These Games represent more than just sport competition; they embody the spirit of service members who have faced immense challenges," says Sandra Jalonen, Director of Operations, Bayshore Medical Personnel. "We are honoured to play a role in this inspiring event that celebrates the strength and determination of our service members and Veterans."

The seventh Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8th to 16th on the traditional lands of the Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

"The Invictus Games is the story of life beyond disability, of overcoming fear and trauma, of redefining ambitions. It is the story of rediscovering what it is to be a service member, with all the grit and discipline, confidence and spirit that this brings," says David Henson, Captain of the 2014 British Armed Forces Team & Trustee of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Please visit invictusgames2025.ca for the latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

About Bayshore HealthCare:

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8 – 16 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

