Bayshore HealthCare achieves platinum status, wins Canada's Best Managed Companies award for 16th straight year

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 16th year in a row, Bayshore HealthCare has earned inclusion on Deloitte's list of the Best Managed Companies in Canada. Bayshore also received the highest designation, Platinum status, for the 10th consecutive year.

Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian‑owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices.

"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from institutionalized care to home, community and digital health care in Canada," said Stuart Cottrelle, President of Bayshore HealthCare. "We directed our strategy to reflect this need, putting more resources into wrap-around services for "aging in place" and contact-less care. I am particularly proud to see how our evolution of digital home health care services will further enhance the experience for patients, caregivers, and front-line workers."

Best Managed applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. In 2022 companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"It has become increasingly important for businesses to foster collaborative workplaces where employees are empowered to make valuable contributions to their organizations," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

"This year's Best Managed winners embraced a people-first mentality, enabling employees to cultivate important capabilities and integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives into their core strategy. By prioritizing employee wellbeing and championing professional development, these companies have been able to harness an engaged talent pool to explore new ventures and set the course for continuous improvement and growth," she added.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country's leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With locations across the country, including 82 home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100 community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 15,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers' compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. The company's goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging reclaim or maintain their independence. For more information please visit: www.bayshore.ca/.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information please visit: www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

