Bayshore HealthCare achieves Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club status for ninth consecutive year

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is pleased to announce it has requalified and maintained Platinum Club status on Deloitte's list of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024.

One of Canada's leading home and community healthcare organizations, Bayshore has now been recognized with the prestigious Platinum Club status award for the ninth consecutive year for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth. Bayshore has also been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006.

"It's a true honour to once again be named as one of Canada's Best Managed companies and achieve Platinum Club status," said Stuart Cottrelle, Bayshore President. "The Bayshore team has shown remarkable dedication in maintaining our success and it's incredibly gratifying to see Deloitte acknowledge our efforts. This recognition speaks volumes about our steadfast pursuit of clinical excellence, pioneering digital advancements, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our employees and clients."

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests. The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective Environmental Social and Governance strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada's business landscape," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Companies such as Bayshore HealthCare, who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and is one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging to reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca/

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media contact: Michelle Ramos, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]