Bayshore HealthCare Achieves Best Practice Spotlight Organization Re-Designation

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) re-designation by the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO).

Bayshore was commended for implementing the RNAO best practice guidelines (BPG) Preventing Violence, Harassment and Bullying Against Health Workers and A Palliative Approach to Care in the Last 12 Months of Life. This recognition highlights Bayshore's commitment to excellence in clinical practice and to providing the highest quality of care to its patients.

"We are honoured to receive the BPSO re-designation from the RNAO, which recognizes our commitment to evidence based best practices and high-quality safe patient care," says Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing and Clinical Officer at Bayshore HealthCare. "This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff and their unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of professional practice."

For the upcoming BSPO designation period from 2023 to 2025, Bayshore remains committed to continuing its implementation of palliative care initiatives while placing a strong focus on dementia care. The organization aims to advance a dementia-friendly environment by providing specialized education and evidence based best practices for caring for persons with dementia. By investing in continuing education for our healthcare team, Bayshore is dedicated to ensuring staff have the right skills and competencies to provide the highest level of care and support individuals living with dementia.

"We are proud of Bayshore for their consistent commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based home care," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO. "Bayshore joined the BPSO program in 2012. Its re-designation enables Bayshore to remain as a member of the global network of more than 1,500 BPSOs that have demonstrated a commitment to improving people's health and organizational outcomes through best practice guideline implementation. Bayshore continues to impress us on their capacity to sustain learnings and drive positive changes for their clients."

Since its launch in 1999 RNAO has developed 52 BPGs, making a substantive contribution to building excellence in Ontario. The guidelines are revised every five years keeping them up-to-date with scientific progress. In 2003 RNAO launched the BPSO designation to guide and support guideline's implementation. The BPSO program has become widespread with more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country's leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada's Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About RNAO

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Bayshore HealthCare

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ramos, Communications Coordinator, Bayshore HealthCare, 416-848-1756, [email protected]; Madison Scaini, Communications Officer/Writer Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 274 416-408-5645 [email protected]