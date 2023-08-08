BAYER WELCOMES ANTOINE BERNET AS NEW COUNTRY DIVISION HEAD FOR CROP SCIENCE CANADA

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Crop Science division of Bayer announced that Antoine Bernet, has been appointed the Country Division Head (CDH) for Crop Science Canada, effective August 1, 2023. He now leads 550+ employees in multiple offices, research, and production sites across the country, and serves as a member of Bayer's North American Leadership Team for Crop Science.

"The Canadian crop science business has such a strong reputation across Bayer globally and in the industry. Moving to Canada to lead this dynamic organization is a tremendous opportunity for me personally and professionally," said Antoine Bernet, CDH for Crop Science Canada. "I am excited to help take the organization's sustainable, innovative farming products and practices to the next level, by leveraging my global experience with the local organization's deep expertise and commitment to Canadian growers."

Bernet began his career with Bayer more than 20 years ago, joining the Crop Science division in 2005. Most recently, he served as the Crop Science CDH for Poland, Baltics, Czech Republic, and Slovakia, and has held previous leadership roles across sales and marketing. During Bernet's time with Bayer, he has delivered tremendous growth and accelerated effective transformation initiatives that have contributed greatly to the world of agriculture. He intends to take a similar visionary approach in Canada.

"My plan for the next year is to continue Canada's transformative growth by focusing equally on both our people and customers," Bernet explains. "The team here is highly engaged and committed to offering our customers optimal solutions to grow more, while bolstering their already sustainable practices. We have seed and trait, crop protection, and digital farming innovations available now and in the future that will greatly benefit growers in this unique climate and diverse landscape."

Bernet succeeds Al Driver, former CDH, Crop Science Canada who will retire from Bayer at the end of the year. Driver has been supporting Bernet's transition during the summer months and will continue to focus on special projects within North America Crop Science until the end of the year.

Driver began his career with Bayer and its predecessor companies in 1985 as a sales representative. Since that time, he has held senior leadership positions in sales, marketing, and business development prior to his appointment as Country Division Head for Bayer's Crop Science Division in Canada in 2015. During Driver's tenure the Canadian business grew significantly, and Canada was the first country globally to complete commercial integration.

About Bayer Crop Science Canada

In Canada, Bayer Crop Science offers growers a wide choice of tailored solutions with an integrated product portfolio of crop protection products, seed treatment technologies, plant biotechnology and digital farming solutions. As a top employer in Canada, the Crop Science division employs over 550 people, spanning 22 research, breeding, production, and office sites across the country. For more information, visit www.cropscience.bayer.ca.

