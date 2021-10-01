Bayer Inc. issues voluntary recall in Canada of specific TINACTIN® spray products due to the presence of benzene

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Bayer Inc. is voluntarily recalling six unexpired lots of TINACTIN® spray products in Canada with lot numbers beginning with TN to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene in some samples of the products. Benzene is not an ingredient in any of Bayer Consumer Health products. It is important to note that Bayer's decision to voluntarily recall these products is a precautionary measure and that the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening. Benzene is found in the environment from natural sources and other human activity. Humans around the world are exposed to it from multiple sources and pathways, including inhalation, through the skin, and orally. To date, Bayer has no known reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected TINACTIN® spray products are over the counter antifungal products. The impacted products are:

Lot Expiry Product Name DIN UPC Code TN00089 10/31/2021 Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray DIN 02319276 056219135644 TN0053X 8/31/2022 Tinactin Chill Deodorant Powder Spray DIN 02319276 056219135644 TN0044M 4/30/2023 Tinactin Chill Liquid Spray DIN 02319314 056219134722 TN003J0 2/28/2022 Tinactin Aerosol Powder DIN 00576050 068800181268 TN0057M 8/31/2022 Tinactin Aerosol Powder DIN 00576050 068800181268 TN00798 2/28/2023 Tinactin Aerosol Powder DIN 00576050 068800181268

There are no issues of concern with TINACTIN® cream or other Bayer products.

The recalled products are all packaged in aerosol spray cans. The products were distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico through a variety of retail channels.

Bayer is notifying its distributors and retailers and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled products. Consumers with affected products should dispose of them appropriately. Consumers may contact the Bayer's Recall Call Centre from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-888-473-8012 or email at [email protected].

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol antifungal products. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may also be reported to Bayer's Recall Call Center.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of Health Canada.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

SOURCE Bayer Inc.

For further information: Bayer Inc., Communications Department, (905) 282-5541, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bayer.ca

