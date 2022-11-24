Bayer is supporting After the Bell and Northern Food Security programs

Employees raised more than $27,000 through two internal campaigns in 2022

through two internal campaigns in 2022 Since 2018, employee and company contributions have totallled close to $900,000

2,000+ kg of non-perishable items was also donated in support of local food banks this year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Bayer Canada's national fundraising efforts in 2022 saw more than $120,000 raised in support of Food Banks Canada programs directed at childhood hunger and northern food insecurity.

Living up to the company vision of "Health for All and Hunger for None," Bayer's employees made considerable donations through two internal campaigns supporting Food Banks Canada's 'After the Bell' and 'Northern Food Security' programs.

Bayer donates over $120,000 in support of Food Banks Canada (CNW Group/Bayer Inc.)

In April, Bayer employees shared stories of their favourite childhood meals, while pledging donations of more than $11,000 to ensure children facing food insecurity could experience the same, through the After the Bell program. The company's fall ThanksForGiving campaign saw more than $16,000 raised, along with more than 2,000 kilograms of non-perishable products through a canstruction challenge. Items are being donated through Bayer's main sites.

Bayer is matching employee contributions in 2022 with a $95,000 donation to Food Banks Canada this year. Since 2018, Bayer and its employees have supported Food Banks Canada with close to $900,000 in employee and company contributions.

"We have a passionate group of employees who are compelled to help their communities in whatever way they can," said Alok Kanti, President and CEO of Bayer in Canada. "I am proud of our employee's efforts and pleased to be supporting the great work our partners at Food Banks Canada are doing to address the growing challenge of hunger in Canada."

"We are thrilled to continue this relationship with Bayer, we know that their employees share our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry," said Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. "The support received is more important than ever and we are extremely appreciative of our partnership, and that Bayer employees continue to open their wallets and pantries to generously support food banks across Canada."

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Find more information at www.bayer.ca and at www.foodbankscanada.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

SOURCE Bayer Inc.

For further information: Bayer Inc., Communications Department, [email protected]; Michelle Book (she/her), Director of Communicatons (Interim), [email protected]