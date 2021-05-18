Bartender Atlas and Corby Spirit and Wine Presents: 24 Hour Bar

The last 15 months have been devastating for the bar community with restaurant & bar closures and lockdowns taking place globally due to the pandemic. Everyone, no matter their city or country, has been negatively affected by it. Corby Spirit and Wine and Bartender Atlas wanted to create a virtual event to bring bartenders from across the world together, hiring them to do what they do best: making creative cocktails and engaging with the people. While we may not be allowed to visit these bartenders at their bars right now, this is a chance to bring that experience home to everyone.

24 Hour Bar features 24 bartenders from 12 countries, 11 time zones and 6 continents.

Below is the 24 Hour Bar schedule including all of the participating bartenders and their home cities. During the live stream, viewers can send drink requests, ask what to make with the spirits they have at home, or anything else that comes to mind. It's going to be fun!

All listed times in Eastern Standard Time (New York/Toronto).

Friday, May 28th

12:00 – Josh Lindley (Toronto, Canada)

13:00 – Steva Casey (Birmingham, Alabama, USA)

14:00 – Josephine Nguono (Nairobi, Kenya)

15:00 – Alicia Perry (San Diego, California, USA)

16:00 – Thatta Kimura (São Paulo, Brazil)

17:00 – Rachel Wright (Buffalo, New York, USA)

18:00 – Jonathan Stanyard (Seattle, Washington, USA)

19:00 – Jack Zgheib (Beirut, Lebanon via São Paulo, Brazil)

20:00 – Meghan Webb (Wanaka, New Zealand)

21:00 – Christina Veira (Toronto, Canada)

22:00 – Nick Drescher (Winnipeg, Canada)

23:00 – Sam Jimenez (Tulum, Mexico)

Saturday, May 29th

00:00 – Claudia Cabrera (Mexico City, Mexico)

01:00 – Carolyn Yu (Vancouver, Canada)

02:00 – Bianca Wendt and Ric Divola (Sawtell, NSW, Australia)

03:00 – Daphnee Vary Deshaies (Vancouver, Canada)

04:00 – Tori Blathwayt (Melbourne, Australia)

05:00 – Ishrat Kaur (Gurugram, India)

06:00 – Richie Cruz (Marikina, Philippines)

07:00 – Kate Boushel (Montreal, Canada)

08:00 – Liz Furlong (San José, Costa Rica)

09:00 – Samantha Casuga (New York, New York, USA)

10:00 – Gioacchino Sorrentino (Salerno, Italy)

11:00 – Shannon-Blue Nanibush (Ottawa, Canada)

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

ABOUT BARTENDER ATLAS

Bartender Atlas is a worldwide directory of bartenders created by photographer Jessica Blaine Smith and bartender Josh Lindley. 24 Hour Bar marks the 5th anniversary of Bartender Atlas. There are many websites focused on the bars and cocktails, Bartender Atlas focuses on the people behind those things. We believe that a good bar experience is thanks to these people and Bartender Atlas seeks to elevate them. In addition to the website, Bartender Atlas organizes and facilitates events all over the world including cocktail competitions, virtual events, cocktail classes, brand activations and our biggest event, Toronto Cocktail Conference. Jess and Josh are based in Toronto, Canada.

ABOUT SHANNON-BLUE NANIBUSH

Bartender Atlas has hired bartender and tech expert Shannon-Blue Nanibush to assist with 24 Hour Bar. Shannon-Blue Nanibush is a cocktail educator and bartender from Ottawa, Canada. She has been in the industry for over a decade, honing in on craft cocktails, competitive bartending and restaurant management. When not behind the wood you can find her fawning over natural wine and creating art by any means she can find.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: Jess & Josh, Bartender Atlas - [email protected]; Valerie Brive-Turtle, Corby Spirit and Wine - [email protected]

Related Links

www.corby.ca

