TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's banks stand with Canadians in honouring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. We will reflect on the Queen's legacy by observing a moment of silence on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Banks in Canada will remain open for normal business on that day, during standard hours, which vary by location.

Canadian Bankers Association (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

We recognize the significance of this historic moment and Canada's banks are committed to delivering essential services as millions of Canadians rely on predictable, trustworthy banking services to be there for them, whether they are conducting a routine transaction or making a major purchase, like a home. By keeping the banking system open, banks ensure the continuous functioning of payroll for workers, scheduled bill payments, child support, and mortgage closings.

Customers are encouraged to contact their bank for more information about hours and services.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

Follow the CBA on Twitter: @CdnBankers

Watch videos: Youtube.com/CdnBankers

Follow the CBA on LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy and Communications, [email protected]