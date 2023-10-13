TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada are offering support to organizations providing immediate humanitarian aid following the ongoing and escalating October 2023 crisis in the Middle East. Donations will be used to provide immediate relief and recovery efforts, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise. To help support those affected, banks are collecting financial donations in bank branches for a Canadian Red Cross Appeal and making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other organizations providing assistance.

Corporate donations

The following banks are donating a combined $1,540,000 to organizations supporting humanitarian aid including the Canadian Red Cross on behalf of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, the United Jewish Appeal – Federation of Greater Toronto, the United Jewish Appeal - Federation of New York, and Save the Children - Children's Emergency Fund.

Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement personnel are providing on-the-ground assistance to those impacted.

The Canadian Red Cross supports the work of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's National Society, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) as members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

How Canadians can help

Canadians who wish to donate can contribute to the Canadian Red Cross' Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below from October 16 to November 3, 2023.

Several banks are also encouraging employees to donate online through bank employee giving channels. Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by conflicts, extreme weather, natural catastrophes and health crises.

"Our thoughts are with those personally affected by these tragic events. Banks in Canada understand the desperate need for humanitarian assistance and hope that by encouraging donations and supporting organizations responding to urgent needs, we can help facilitate assistance to those most in need of our help." – Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

