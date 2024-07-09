TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have pledged support to organizations providing on-the-ground relief and help to those affected by Hurricane Beryl, which has devastated communities in the Caribbean region. To support those affected, banks are making corporate donations directly to the Canadian Red Cross and other relief organizations and opening up online portals to accept donations from customers and employees.

CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank and TD Bank Group are making corporate donations to support relief efforts, including to the Canadian Red Cross' 2024 Hurricane Beryl Appeal, the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation, United Way Jamaica, and United Way Trinidad & Tobago. Donations will be used to support physical relief efforts as well as recovery and resilience efforts.

How Canadians can help

Canadians who are in a position to donate can do so online to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Hurricane Beryl Appeal and many other local organizations are accepting donations.

BMO and Scotiabank will also be accepting financial donations in branch to support the relief efforts. Several banks will also be encouraging customers and employees to donate through their online portals where corporate matching programs may apply.

"The banking sector in Canada is dedicated to supporting communities in the Caribbean affected by Hurricane Beryl. Donations from individuals and banks will assist relief organizations with providing necessary on-the-ground help. We recognize the need for aid and resources and we urge Canadians who are able to support the relief efforts to make a donation." - Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts. Canadians in the affected areas who need help with their finances are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

