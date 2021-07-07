Banks in Canada help those affected by British Columbia fires

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As British Columbia (B.C.) manages the devastating wildfires burning across the province, banks in Canada are helping those affected including collecting donations in bank branches for Canadian Red Cross (CRC) relief efforts and making corporate donations directly to the CRC.

The following banks are donating a combined $360,000 to the CRC to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts and long-term recovery in affected regions of B.C. as well as opening up their online portals for public and employee donations:

BMO

CIBC

HSBC Bank Canada

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

How Canadians can help

Banks have long supported CRC appeals and the fires in British Columbia are no exception. The following banks are also accepting cash donations from the public in their branches until July 28 to support the CRC British Columbia Fires Appeal:

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Canadians who wish to support the relief effort can also make a donation directly through the banks above or online at https://redcross.ca.

"The destruction caused by the recent fires in B.C. is devastating and our thoughts are with those in the region. Banks are there to support the affected communities where and when they need it and are committed to helping in whatever way they can."

— Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association

